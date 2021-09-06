The wedding day for many women is considered one of the biggest and most important days in their lives

This explains why a lot of brides put in extra effort to look their best and ensure that the day goes as planned

One of the most important things for a bride is her wedding dress and for this, a lot of women spare no expenses when it comes to getting that perfect dress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, just like regular people, brides are not spared in the disappointments caused by tailors and designers.

This is reflected in the story of a lady identified on Instagram as Abiodun, who got quite the shocker after paying thousands of dollars (running into over R60k) to get a recreation of a dress for her reception look.

Taking to her Instagram story, she recounted how she had contracted the designer identified as Topefnr on Instagram to make the dress. However, when Abiodun received a video of the dress, she was far from impressed and she made this known to the designer.

Abiodun stated that she no longer wanted the dress but the designer insisted on sending it over as she claimed to have already done the job. According to a friend of the bride, the sum of $4,500 dollars (about R63k) was paid for the dress to be made.

In her Instastory post, Abiodun wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I only decided to blast this woman because no bride deserves to go through this. Wedding planning is already stressful as it is."

What the bride ordered and what she got. Photo credit: @abbz.a

Source: Instagram

Below is the video of the dress in the condition it was sent:

Abiodun also shared the messages sent by the designer after she made a 50% refund.

See posts below:

Screenshots of messages sent by the designer. Photo credit: @abbz.a

Source: Instagram

Vision of bride's stunning traditional wedding brought to life in dazzling fashion

A new bride is sure to be the envy of her friends for some time after the traditional wedding of her dreams came to life in spectacular fashion.

Pictures of the bride and her enthusiastic bridesmaids, dressed in full traditional Venda attire complete with headgear, were shared online. The sight was to the liking of many a social media user who reacted to the post with glee as some even felt the butterflies flutter.

The Twitter post of the event does not give too many details of the ceremony away but if the catchy outfits are anything to go by, it was a dazzling affair.

Source: Briefly.co.za