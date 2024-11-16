Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to show off another one of his children in a sweet post

The beloved musician often shows love to his kids, and this time his daughter made a rare appearance

Online users commented on the picture that Prince Kaybee showed off, with many gushing over the kid

Prince Kaybee recently explained that he is all about his children. Online users were treated to a rare look at one of his kids.

Prince Kaybee posted a new picture with his cute daughter. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Charlotte hitmaker stepped away from the decks to spend time with his family. The photo he uploaded with one of his children went viral.

Prince Kaybee openly shows off daughter

In a post on X, Prince Kaybee shared a picture of himself and a girl toddler with an uncanny resemblance to him. When people responded by begging for music, he said he was putting his children above music, saying, "Kids first, music last". See the photo he captioned with a heart emoji below:

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee and daughter

Many people complimented Prince Kaybee on having a cute child. Online users said Prince Kaybee has stunning children. Read comments below:

@AbednigoMonyai commented:

"When it comes to beautiful kids. You make sure."

@Shash1503 said:

"The genes are hectic Papa! Beautiful princess you have there."

@Manny_867 cheered:

"Beautiful family brother."

@tsholomorolo added:

"I love this for you guys love 😍"

@Mluga5 gushed:

"I wish this for me 🫶🏽"

@khandizwe_chris added:

"Beautiful picture."

@tsukirametse_ gushed:

"She's so cute."

Prince Kaybee reveals how old he was when he had his first son

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee recently left his fans and followers with more questions than answers after he revealed how old he was when his first child was conceived.

The controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has made headlines once again on social media after he claimed that he had 14 kids late last year. The 34-year-old Charlotte hitmaker shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page that his son is now 15 years old.

After the star revealed how old he was when he conceived his first child, netizens responded to his revelation online.

Source: Briefly News