A social media user, Samuel Kojo Brace, shared that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital in the Western Region

He disclosed that Felix Bentum led his friends to give the health facility a facelift with their limited resources

Kojo Brace showered praises on Felix Bentum for the generous gesture towards the local hospital

A young man, Samuel Kojo Brace, has showered praises on his friend after he painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital at Dixcove in the Western Region.

In a Facebook post, Kojo Brace disclosed that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, led his friends to paint the health facility and some wards to give it a facelift.

He wrote:

Kind Ghanaian man Paints Hospital with own Money to give it a Facelift; Photos Emerge. Image: Samuel Kojo Bruce.

Source: UGC

Recounting the story

''My brother, Felix, who has been doing some fantastic work in our land, led his friends to give a facelift to the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital, Dixcove.

''They painted some wards to make the place befit the status of a healing centre,'' he said.

Kojo Brace further showered praises on Felix Bentum for the laudable self-financed initiative.

''Kudos to you, Ebenezer Felix Bentum for such a wonderful job. May God continue to bless you,'' he added.

The post by Kojo Brace has garnered some reactions and remarks.

Social media comments

Nyankee Michaels said:

''This is so wonderful. Felix Bentum thank you for this selfless work.''

Ziggy Kwofa commented:

''Good Samaritan, work and happiness. Blessed.''

Edmund Kofi Eshun remarked:

''Wow, God bless Felix, beautiful heart.''

