The ANC, DA and Action SA are three political parties that have followed the ruling of the political party funding act according to IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love

The close relative to Nicky Oppenheimer, Mary Slack granted the democratic alliance (DA) a substantial donation of R15 million.

A R5 million rand donation was received by the African National Congress (ANC) from United Manganese of Kalahari mining company

IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love has announced that political parties consisting of the ANC, DA and Action SA have abided by the political party funding act and have confirmed donations of over R100 000 with each party receiving significant donations from respectable sources.

Mary Slack has provided the Democratic Alliance (DA) with a donation of R15 million. Coming from the same family as the heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune, Nicky Oppenheimer and Mary Slack's donation has been the DA's most lucrative source.

The African National Congress's (ANC) highest donation, according to IEC, comes from the quarrying company United Manganese of Kalahar. The company provided a donation of R5 million.

Mogopodi Mokoena, chairperson of the mining company, is simultaneously the managing director of Chancellor House Holdings an investment company owned by the ANC.

Following reports by The Citizen R2.5 million was Action SA's biggest donation towards their campaign provided to the party by philanthropist Martin Moshal. Action SA received an additional donation of R333 000 from Style Eyes clothing company.

News24 reported on the displeasure expressed by Cosatu's parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks in regards to multiple political parties disregarding the ruling of the political party funding act.

EFF rallies for votes despite being 1 of 502 parties that didn’t divulge funding

Previously, Briefly News reported that campaigns for the local government elections are ongoing and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has launched its 2021 campaign in Alexandra, Johannesburg. The party has, however, over the campaigning under Covid19 lockdown restrictions.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema stated that it was virtually impossible for political rallies to be held. Malema says the EFF will focus on big Metros on 1 November. Malema stated that they would be taking over all the Metros, starting with eThekwini.

Malema says EFF has nothing to declare to the IEC, says party doesn't take donations over 100k

In other news about the EFF, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that his party has nothing to declare to the IEC.

He maintains that his party does not receive any donations and survives on the funds that the government and IEC provides.

News24 reported that Malema was adamant that the party had not received any donations over R100 000.

"The country must move to Level 1," Malema demands political right to assemble

Previously, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander in Chief Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to demand the constitutional right to assemble.

Malema tweeted just before 9pm on Thursday night that in order for the upcoming municipal elections to be free and fair, then the country cannot remain on the current level of restrictions. Malema stated that South Africa has to move from the current Alert Level 3 regulations to Level 1 by the time local government elections come around.

He went on to say the current lockdown regulations are unsustainable and amount to tyranny in South Africa as well as the political space. Attached to his statement on Twitter was a poster encouraging people to vote along with the dates for voter registration weekend, which has been set for 18 and 19 September by the Independent Electoral Commission.

