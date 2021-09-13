Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that South Africa could move to Level 2 lockdown, opposition parties have had a lot to say about the decision

The Democratic Alliance has called on Ramaphosa to put an end to lockdown restrictions in November

The Economic Freedom Fighters says they will not be abiding by lockdown regulations as they hit the local government elections campaign trail

JOHANNESBURG - Oppositions parties are not entirely pleased with South Africa moving to Level 2 with parties such as the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters calling on the government to put an end to lockdown completely.

The DA wants a deadline for lockdown restrictions

Party leader of the DA John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to have an end date for lockdown restrictions as well as the State of Disaster.

He stated that the only reason that lockdown restrictions would be imposed on South Africans would be to give allowance to adults over 18 to receive their Covid 19 vaccine, according to TimesLIVE.

Steenhuisen proposes that this end date should be in November, stating that the over-18s would have been given 12 weeks to get the jab.

He propositioned Ramaphosa to make this announcement for an end date as soon as possible to allow businesses impacted by lockdown restrictions an opportunity to plan ahead.

“This deadline needs to be announced so businesses affected by lockdown restrictions can plan accordingly," said Steenhuisen.

EFF calls for an end of lockdown restrictions ahead of local government elections

The EFF issued an official statement in which they stated that they are not in support of the continued lockdown regulations and restrictions.

The party says local government elections scheduled for 1 November will not be free and fair as stipulated by the Constitution if they happen under lockdown restrictions.

The party also accused Ramaphosa of lying in his state of the nation address when he announced that all political parties are committed to upholding lockdown regulations during elections. The EFF stated that they did not attend a meeting to agree to campaign under restrictions.

People question the EFF's statement regarding lockdown and elections

While EFF members are in support of the EFF's latest statement, Twitter users had several questions for the Red Berets party. Some Twitter users highlighted that South Africa is a democratic country and that we needed to abide by the laws put in place.

Others reminded the EFF that lockdown restrictions are for the benefit of all South Africans.

Here are some of their reactions:

@voodoopincushin commented:

"What do you mean: "..we will not be subjected to.." This is a democracy and those orders come from the REAL CIC, duly elected through a democratic process. You don't get to decide and threaten what you will or won't do. You follow orders like the rest of us."

@tsitso09 commented:

"The day you agree with Ramaphosa, it is the day the sun will rise from the west and set in the east. This decision was taken in the interest of South Africans and not the EFF's self-serving ones."

@MrSoWhat31 commented:

"We're wrong, that's why we keep losing potential voters. We defy the government and people don't like that. How are you gonna feel when it's done to you as the government? Guys stop it please."

@i_mohale commented:

"No one expected EFF to abide or approve anything by ANC or CR till further notice. We know it won't be long Julius shall be singing different tune to the matter and all his followers including Floyd and Ndlozi will be on his flank say same. Even if EFF was silent we would know."

