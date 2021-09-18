Red Card Fails to Sink Australia, Wallabies Win 2 in a Row Against Springboks

An action-packed game showed that the Wallabies are playing their best rugby in years

They managed to beat the Springboks for a second time in a row by an impressive 30 points to 17

The Springboks were just not able to capitalise on their advantage and a series of missed tackles gave Australia the edge

In an action-packed, try-ridden game, the Wallabies showed true grit and depth after they beat the Springboks 30-17.

Despite receiving a red card in the first half for a dangerous tackle, the Wallabies managed to hold off the Springboks and score against them in the second half.

Despite receiving a red card, the Wallabies were able to outplay the World Champions. Photo credit: @Springboks

The tectonic plates of rugby are shifting with the Wallabies rising to the top in international rugby.

Australia is now ranked 3rd in the world and have secured the Mandela Challenge Plate for the first time since 2018.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the game

@misjifNZ:

"The smiles on the All Blacks seeing the Wallabies wallop the Boks…"

@PlanetRugby:

"Flag of Australia Australia continue to impress in the #RugbyChampionship as they claim their second successive win over South Africa. #AUSvRSA."

@rugby_podcast:

"How bloody good. This team is a bunch of young rising stars. The missing ingredient was some tried and tested wallaby greats like Quade and Kerevi. All led by a once in a generation legend Michael Hooper. Take a bow Rennie. #AUSvRSA."

'Ncaww!': Kolisi kids supporting dad Siya and singing anthem is everything, Rachel shares cute video

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in their cutest video yet, the Kolisis, courtesy of loving mom and devoted wife, Rachel, gave Mzansi a peek into what it looks like when the kids support their dad on match days.

The video was presumably taken from the Kolisi family home and shows Rachel and Siya's two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah, breaking out in full song while watching their dad in live-action on TV.

Rachel shared the adorable clip on Monday, showing what appears to be the pre-Rugby Championship match pleasantries between South Africa and Australia at the Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland on Sunday, 12 September.

