While mourning the loss of her father, Shona Ferguson, Alicia has been taking a social media hiatus to grieve in private

The Fergusons' daughter had a very close relationship with her father, who motivated her to break out of her shell

Alicia returned from her social media break to share a heartwarming gift she received from one of her followers, who paid tribute to her dad

As the Fergusons grieve the loss of Shona, Alicia has been limiting her time spent on her social media. Yesterday she hopped back onto her Instagram to share a warming gift she received from a friend named Khanyisile.

Alicia Ferguson has received a heartwarming gift from a social media friend to comfort her in her time of loss. Image: @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

Alicia shared a close bond with her father. In her eulogy to him, she mentioned that on many occasions he encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone, reports News24. The eulogy read:

"My father motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I would have taken. I am thankful that he enabled me to do that. In the past, I was a child who is very much in the shell and he opened that shell. I realised that now and it means a lot to me."

Ferguson mentioned that Shona made her a promise to always be by her side. Those words resonated with Khanyisile when she thought of a gift to send to Ali.

Khanyi sent Alicia a glass music plaque customised with a photo of the father-daughter duo. The song she chose to put on the plaque was Godspeed by Frank Ocean because of the lyrics:

"I'll always be there for you."

The beautiful gift was topped with a heartfelt letter and a box of chocolates, reports TSWAlebs.

Khanyisile Ngcobo has sent Alicia Ferguson a lovely gift to comfort her as she mourns her father. Image: @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

Alicia thanked Khanyisile in the post saying:

"Thank you so much for the gift words can not express how much this means to me."

