Meet AC Milan Wonderkid Who Has Scored Astonishing 483 Goals in Just 87 Matches

Francesco Camarda may not be a household name just yet,but the youngster is already sending shockwaves in the world of football

Camarda is proving to be a goal machine in the making, with the teenage sensation averaging 5.5 goals per game

The 13-year-old is currently attached with AC Milan's U-15 team, scoring a brace in his latest match against Verona

AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda is making headlines aged just 13, thanks to his goalscoring prowess.

Despite his tender age, Camarda has already been backed for greatness having scored 483 goals in just 87 matches he has played thus far.

According to SunSport, Camarda is in his fifth year with Milan's academy and he is currently teammates with Clarence Seedorf's son, Denzel Miguel Viana Seedorf.

The publication claims the youngster scored an astonishing 247 goals in 2017-18 before finding the back of the net 172 times in 31 games the following season.

While some of the games in question were not all 11 vs 11, Camarda's goalscoring abilities are without doubt mind-blowing.

Born in 2008, Camarda is said to have already stepped up an age group this term as he is currently playing in the U-15 team.

His most recent appearance for the team was against Verona in a tie he scored twice to inspire his side to victory.

Camarda was brought to the limelight by renowned football scout Sciabolata Morbida who tweeted the teen's unbelievable numbers.

"He is Francesco Camarda, a 2008 [born] forward who is in his fifth year with Rossonero," Morbida posted.

"It is one of the most prolific strikers in the country, if we don't consider the category... His numbers are indeed impressive," he added.

