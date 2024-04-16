Volkswagen announced its whopping R4 billion investment in its South African manufacturing plant

The investment will focus on preparing the Kariega plant for the production of a third model range from 2027

South Africans are buzzing with anticipation for the opportunities the investment will bring to citizens

Volkswagen made a major announcement about its plans in South Africa. Image: Michael Sheehan

Source: Getty Images

Volkswagen's recent announcement of a R4 billion investment in its South African manufacturing plant sparked chatter about the nation's automotive industry.

VW driving towards progress

The majority of the investment will be channelled into preparing the Kariega plant for the production of a third model range, planned to hit the roads by 2027.

Ensuring engineering excellence

According to IOL, citizens can look forward to a new compact SUV model, developed in Brazil with the expertise of a South African engineering team.

This collaboration will ensure that the vehicle meets local and continental requirements.

The initial stage of the upgrade is set to kick off by year's end, coinciding with a temporary plant closure, reported BusinessTECH.

SA weighs in

SA social media users are hoping this move not only promises to bring new models to South Africa but also opens doors to job creation.

See some comments below:

Johann Zietsman said:

"Excellent news for the country! Wish the Chinese, South Korean and Indian manufacturers like Suzuki would put their money where their mouths are."

Tshepo Selowe stated:

"Corrupt politicians must stay away."

Fernando Bandeira mentioned:

"They call it an investment, I call it an expense required for their survival, to keep market share, because the competition will launch new models."

Terrence Andrew asked:

"To all the naysayers out there, can’t you see that this is positive for South Africa. Do you really want less of this?"

Sipho Sambokwe wrote:

"Just wish loadshedding will not affect this."

Du Toit Coetzee posted:

"Did any of you see it will be based on a Polo platform? An SUV? Wonder what the size of it will be.?"

