The prospect of another fuel increase left South Africans reeling on social media and expressing their discontent

Petrol could go up by 30 cents per litre, while diesel might go down by 25 to 30 cents per litre

Netizens were furious that petrol would be more expensive from next month and blamed the African National Congress

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Another fuel hike left Mzansi in a tailspin. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Petrol could increase again in May, and South Africans are far from happy. Frustrated netizens slammed the government and accused it of making their lives difficult

Petrol to go up, diesel to go down

IOL reported that the Central Energy Fund predicted that 93 and 95 unleaded petrol would go up by 30 cents per litre, while diesel could drop by 25 to 30 cents per litre.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Oil prices may increase because of the tensions in the Middle East. Iran recently launched a drone attack against Israel, and Israel promised to respond to the attack. This uncertainty could hurt fuel prices globally.

South Africans voice their dissatisfaction

Netizens on Facebook were mad that the fuel price is expected to increase.

Shockwave Anderson said:

"It's getting out of hand now."

Nare Mokobane said:

"This petrol price increase needs a strong protest or boycott. The ANC government has been too comfortable with price increases for a long time."

More Wageng said:

"When our country is run by corporates, and Ramaphosa is a stooge, these are the results."

Kogie Moodley said:

"Protest is the answer, like what people did to e-tolls."

Elsie Bernado Marais said:

"Cars will be stranded on the roads due to no fuel or electricity."

Fuel prices dropped twice in December

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that fuel prices dropped twice in December last year.

South Africans were sceptical of the price decrease, and many predicted that the fuel price would skyrocket in January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News