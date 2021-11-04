Local Content and Live Sports is How DSTV Plans to Stay Ahead of the Game

International streaming services such as Netflix maybe be competitors but are not a big worry for DSTV

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela says DSTV is ahead of the game because the local content it produces

Mawela adds that DSTV will continue to have a competitive edge because the company is working towards expanding technology-businesses

JOHANNESBURG -Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice, says he is unconcerned about international streaming services since they do not pose a threat to DSTV.

DSTV which is owned by Multichoice offers its customers streaming services as well as satellite viewing. The company provides mainstream television programming, such as news channels and live sports stations.

DSTV says it is not threatened by international streaming services. Images: Flowcomm/Flicker & Chesnot/Getty Images

Mawela says Multichoice offers content that international streaming services cannot compete with. He added that the type of content offered by the company is uniquely tailored for South Africans as well as other African countries, according to a report by BusinessTech.

He says the company is not nervous about these streaming services entering the South African market but says Multichoice is taking note of their activities because they are competitors.

In an interview with CNN, Mawela stated that DSTV is the best when it comes to local content in local languages and sports, reports MyBroadband.

Mawela added that Multichoice will be focusing on technology-driven businesses and he believes this will give the DSTV a competitive edge in African countries.

