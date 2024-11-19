Briefly News, South Africa’s leading entertainment and digital news platform, is excited to announce an upcoming social media webinar focused on mastering storytelling and audience engagement. The webinar will take place on Friday, 6th December 2024 and will be facilitated by the platform’s skilled Social Media Manager, Falyne Steyn.

Falyne Steyn to host webinar on Mastering Storytelling for Social Media.

To register for this exclusive and free webinar, register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/mastering-storytelling/

In today’s digital age, social media has become an indispensable tool for businesses, media organizations, and individuals alike. With over 3 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, Briefly News has harnessed the power of social media to connect with a vast audience. Our experienced social media expert with over six years at Briefly News, Falyne Steyn, will delve into the art of crafting compelling stories and keeping audiences engaged.

“This webinar is your opportunity to elevate your social media game. We'll explore the power of storytelling, the importance of audience engagement, and the latest trends in digital marketing,” highlighted Falyne Steyn.

She added that this webinar will benefit different individuals who would love to gain the knowledge and tools needed to tell stories better and drive real results.

During this one-hour, attendees will gain valuable knowledge on:

How to captivate your audience with engaging narratives.

Effective techniques to produce content that strikes a chord with your target audience.

Leveraging social media platforms and optimizing content accordingly (

Building a strong online presence: Learn how to establish a solid brand identity and foster loyal followers.

To further enhance the learning experience, Briefly News is offering a 10% discount to all attendees of the Briefly News Copywriting Course. This exclusive offer empowers participants to refine their copywriting skills and strengthen their digital marketing expertise.

Webinar Details

Theme: Mastering Storytelling for Social Media

Date: Friday, 6th December 2024

Time: 11 am

Speaker: Falyne Steyn (Social Media Manager, Briefly News)

Register here to secure your spot: https://corp.briefly.co.za/mastering-storytelling/

About Briefly News

Briefly News is a dynamic digital media platform that delivers up-to-the-minute news, entertainment, and lifestyle content. As the biggest and leading entertainment and digital news platform in South Africa, Briefly News boasts a dedicated following of over 3 million social media followers and 6.2 million readers. Briefly News has cultivated a dedicated following by consistently providing high-quality content and engaging with its audience.

