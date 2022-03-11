Popular South African television and radio presenter Anele Mdoda has taken aim at Prince William after his racist comments

The Royal was caught in a social media storm after allegedly saying that war is normal to see in Africa and Asia but alien to see in Europe

Social media users including Celebrity Game Night presenter Anele Mdoda slammed Prince William for his comments

Prince William was caught in a rather nasty social media storm. The Royal came under fire from many including Anele Mdoda for his alleged racist comments.

Anele Mdoda took aim at Prince William after his alleged racist comments on the war in Ukraine. Image: @zintathu and Getty Images

Prince William is alleged to have said war and bloodshed is more common in African and Asian countries while he was weighing in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The South African reports that Anele was responding to a viral tweet by Nadine White where the father of three said war in Europe is unheard of. He said:

"It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you."

Taking to Twitter, Anele slammed Prince William. She said that she wouldn't mind if she never hears from him again. She also added that he needs a history lesson. She wrote:

"I would be fine if we never heard from William again. Like ever. He clearly has not read any books."

