Sarah Langa came under fire from social media fashion police following her extraordinary look at the premiere of The Real Housewives of Lagos a few weeks ago

Peeps were not pleased that the social influencer ditched a standard evening dress for a Rich Mnisi fit that featured leggings and a baseball cap

However, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj rocked almost similar fits at the 2022 Met Gala and Mzansi is now defending Langa for her choice of clothes

Sarah Langa was mocked for wearing leggings and a baseball cap to a red carpet event. The influencer stepped out for the exclusive premiere of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Sandton in a Rich Mnisi look that failed to impress peeps.

Many slammed her for wearing leggings and a cap. Sarah has, however, been vindicated after makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Nicki Minaj rocked similar looks at the Met Gala.

Kylie oozed elegance in an Offwhite ruffled white wedding dress, and she wore a baseball cap backwards. Megatron rapper Nicki Minaj also wore a black Burberry fit and completed the look with a matching baseball cap.

Social media has been buzzing as some defended Sarah Langa's look. Many accused black Twitter of double standards because they bashed Langa for wearing a cap to the red carpet, but they are praising Nicki and Kylie.

@nonsssssss wrote:

"Lol, kylie is wearing what we dragged Sarah Langa for."

@Ok_BhutMN commented:

"We only approve of things when Americans do them after we bashed them when our own did it."

@Ngcebo_YNWA noted:

"After today, none of you fashion watchers should ever question Sarah Langa's fashion game. Ever."

