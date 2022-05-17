Actress Thando Thabethe took to social media to share her latest business success about her underwear and shapewear brand, Thabooty's

Thando was excited to announce that her intimate-wear brand will soon have a second store opening in the country

Celebrities congratulated their peer while lovers of Thando's line appreciate all of the actress' hard work

Thando Thabethe is no one-trick pony. Aside from being an actress and radio presenter, she is also a businesswoman.

The radio personality's shapewear business is thriving as she recently announced that she is opening another Thabooty's store in September.

Where will Thando's new store be located?

The star says her store will be at The Glen Shopping Mall. On Instagram, Thando says the location is close to her heart because her grandparents originated in Orlando, then moved to Mondeor, and after that, to Ridgeway.

News24 reported that Thabethe launched the intimate wear brand in 2017. Thando then opened a physical store in 2021. A year later, the actress has achieved a full circle moment by opening a Thabooty's where she grew up in the south of Johannesburg.

Celebrities congratulate Thando Thabethe

Thando had a number of her industry peers congratulate her on this latest win.

Dj Zinhle excitedly commented on the post:

"Let’s go!!!!"

Tito Mboweni hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest, is impressed by Thando's hard work, commenting:

"Wa spana [You're working] Thando!!!"

Actress Khanya Mkangisa added:

"You’re on fire Baby Girl!"

Presenter LootLove also said:

"Aaaaaw man Mama!!! On and upwards, Thando!"

Comedienne Nina Hastie was proud and commented

"That’s my girl!!!"

Singer Langa Mavuso was inspired, commenting:

"Finally in the south. Congratulations, Thando. You are so inspiring!"

Thando Thabethe's fans are excited about the new location

Fans who live in the south of Johannesburg were ecstatic at the news.

@iam_gugulethuvalencia_sibeko commented

"Halala. I'm so happy to have this at my doorstep."

Fans are willing to support Thando in all her endeavours. @fezilicious1 added:

"Wherever you go, you will do well. Welcome home in advance, we will pop in and support."

@laureltsh commented:

"Halala. Thank you for bringing it to the south!"

Others who are not lucky enough to be near the new store were already suggesting new locations for the next store.

@mimz_096 wrote:

"Congratulations, Thando, next should be at Clearwater Mall."

nonjie_ commented

"Next stop KZN please!"

k_atli said:

"It must come to Pretoria now... Congratulations."

