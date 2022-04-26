Award-winning TV host Thando Thabethe went on a vacation in Camps Bay in Western Cape and she tagged her dogs, Coco and Cody, with

Her two dogs enjoyed a day taking a walk at the beach as they went on their first dogcation with their famous mom

Mzansi fans, followers, and friends flooded the radio personality's Instagram post to rave about the cuteness the dogs provided

South African radio and TV personality, Thando Thabethe has made it no secret that she is enjoying being a dog mom. The actress has shared snaps of herself in Camps Bay, Western Cape today with her friend Mantsoe Pout and her adorable dogs.

In the early hours of the morning, the actress took her dogs Coco and Cody for a walk on the beach. While her dogs were enjoying their first dog-cation, she posted on her Instagram stories that she was also celebrating her manager Owen Swanson's birthday alongside Matsoe.

"I took my dogs to the beach…and all is well with the world… it was all such a last-minute arrangement and @lift__sa made this possible!!! This is not a paid post, it’s just incredible service, from the guys at the head office to the cabin crew…thank you"

Her fans and friends flooded her post to rave about the level of cuteness it served with @2leighboo

"Bathong coco is just too excited. How beautiful"

lungstarrrr2 said:

"They are sooo happy"

@chreechris said:

"Yoo it's nice to look after our beloved animals, they are our extended family"

@esam.mp said:

"Last frame, the excitement of being out in the open"

@artebywho said:

"Awwww they're soo happyyyy"

@malik45p said:

"They look so happy to be on vacation"

@mrs_kay_rams added:

"Everything beautiful about this pic"

