Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala have sparked break-up rumours after they apparently removed one another from their timelines

Social media detectives even noticed that the hunky TV presenter is no longer even interacting with the stunning actress on her IG stories

The media personalities are one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couple and they've not confirmed anything after the break-up rumour surfaced online

Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala sparked break-up rumours after they deleted each other's snaps from their Instagram pages. Social media detectives also noticed that the couple no longer interacts on their socials.

Thando Thabete and Lunga Shabalala have sparked break up rumours.

Source: Instagram

The actress and actor used to serve Mzansi couple goals with their baed-up snaps but those in the know claim the couple is allegedly headed for splitsville after they removed each other's snaps on their timelines.

ZAlebs reports that Lunga has even disappeared from the stunning radio presenter's Instagram stories. Thando and the hunky TV presenter have not confirmed whether they've broken up or not.

Thando Thabethe hints she's ready to give Lunga Shabalala babies

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe has hinted that she's ready for motherhood. The stunner told her bae recently that he should take on the fatherhood challenge after he finished the 947 Ride Joburg challenge.

Lunga's bae jumped on his comments section on Twitter recently when he asked tweeps which challenge he should take up next. The radio presenter was straight forward and told him what she would like to see him tackle next. Thando reacted: "Fatherhood."

Many took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her reply to her boo's question. The majority of tweeps claimed she's ready to become Lunga's baby mama.

Moshe Ndiki reportedly confirms split from Phelo Bala

In similar news, Briefly News reported that it has allegedly ended in tears for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala. The gay couple had been married for almost two years before they went their separate ways.

The You Promised To Marry Me host confirmed that he's no longer married to the singer in a recent interview. Moshe has also not been rocking his wedding ring in the pics all over his timeline.

ZAlebs reports that the actor told Isolezwe that he wouldn't mind getting hitched to someone else in the near future. The bubbly media personality shared that there's nothing wrong with marriage by the people are the problem.

