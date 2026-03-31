Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu sparked conversation after new footage of her surfaced online

On Monday, 30 March 2026, an X (Twitter) user shared a clip of Zodwa Wabantu leaving little to the imagination as she flaunted her curves

While some criticised her for not acting her age, others defended her and admired her physique, saying she still looks good

Zodwa Wabantu flaunted her curves in a new clip. Image: Zodwa Wabantu Libram

Source: Facebook

Renowned exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu knows how to spark a conversation, and a new video of hers did just that.

The raunchy dancer is known for her skimpy dressing that often leaves little to the imagination.

Days after social media users questioned her whereabouts, Zodwa Wabantu left Mzansi men drooling after a lighthearted video of herself showing off her legs was shared online.

On Monday, 30 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @mj_khwela shared a video of Zodwa Wabantu flaunting her curves in a short dress. The post was captioned:

“Gents ❓❓❓”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Zodwa Wabantu shows off her legs

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed opinions. While some criticised Zodwa Wabantu for not acting her age, others drooled over her legs on the internet.

Here are some of the comments:

@elton_newton said:

“I will never forgive event organisers who used to book this one 😭”

@Masiprince criticised:

“Eish, no man, we're tired 🚮Gogo.”

@lanyoni remarked:

“Thought she retired.”

@KhayaMhlongo12 said:

“Everything has an expiry date.”

@KamangaYan57001 remarked:

“She's got a great body, though.”

@Latumzababy answered:

“We know the question. Yes.”

Mzansi reacted after Zodwa Wabantu flaunted her curves in a new clip. Image: Zodwa Wabantu Libram

Source: Facebook

Zodwa Wabantu reacts to fan tearing her underwear

Despite questions about her whereabouts and criticism that she isn't acting her age, Zodwa Wabantu is still being booked for performances.

Zodwa Wabantu was left stunned after an unknown fan reached out and physically tore off her underwear during a performance in December 2025.

The vibrant dancer posted explicit footage showing the fan's hand tearing the garment, sparking intense debate and strong reactions across social media.

The shocking incident occurred just months after Zodwa returned to the spotlight with a new look and a new romantic partner.

On Friday, 3 April 2026, Zodwa Wabantu is booked to perform at Highland View Inn in Mpumalanga together with one half of the duo Amaroto, Zuma.

See the poster by clicking the link.

SA concerned about Zodwa Wabantu’s sudden weight loss

In a year that several South African celebrities debuted slimmer bodies, Zodwa Wabantu had many netizens concerned about her sudden weight loss.

In May 2025, an online user posted a picture of Zodwa Wabantu on social media of her looking slim, which went viral quickly.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her sudden weight loss, and others speculated that she is sick.

Zodwa Wabantu celebrates son Vuyo Libram’s matric results

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in January 2026 that Zodwa Wabantu celebrated her son's matric results.

Her son's achievement was met with cheer and congratulations from her mother's followers and celebrity friends, who praised Vuyo Libram for a job well done.

Source: Briefly News