On Sunday, 29 March 2026, Leeroy Sidambe was allegedly exposed for sending flirtatious Instagram DMs to Lerato Molwelang

The businessman sent the messages to the 20-year-old woman at a time when she was trending for a bedroom video

Some social media users criticised Leeroy for his actions and questioned the age difference; others questioned Lerato’s responses and why the messages were made public

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Leeroy Sidambe exposed for making advances at Lerato Molwelang. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X, leeroy_mab/Instagram

Source: UGC

Leeroy Sidambe, the former boyfriend of social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, has been exposed for allegedly making advances on 20-year-old Lerato Molwelang.

Lerato Molwelang shot to fame after featuring in a viral adult film. Lerato accused an alleged casting agency of exploiting and publicly humiliating her, claiming she never signed a contract and was misled under false pretences.

While several individuals sympathised with Lerato Molwelang, it has emerged Leeroy Sidambe was allegedly sliding into her DMs and shooting his shot.

Leeroy Sidambe exposed for sliding into 20-year-old’s DMs

On Sunday, 29 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @AdvoBarryRoux shared screenshots of conversations between Leeroy Sidambe and Lerato Molwelang. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Leeroy Sidambe preying on the famous young Lerato Molwelang on Instagram DMs.”

Lerato is a few years older than his daughter, Zinhle, who wrote her matric exams in 2025.

In messages sent on 13 January 2026, at a time Leeroy Sidambe was celebrating his daughter’s matric results, he made advances at Lerato Molwelang. One of the messages reads:

“How are you? This is Leeroy. Please don't get mad at me. I've been stalking your page for months now, but I think DMs are rather disrespectful 🙈😍“

In another message, he expressed interest in the 20-year-old. The message reads:

“Truth is, I've been crushing on you from afar 🙈“

Lerato responded with a nonchalant message that read:

“serious.”

Undeterred, Leeroy Sidambe responded on 20 January with a message that read:

“That’s a cold response, though 😭🥲How are you? Sorry, I’m not big on DMs“

Lerato responded to Leeroy with a message that read:

“I'm good, and you? It's okay.”

Leeroy Sidambe then asked Lerato Molwelang for her number.

“I'm good, just hanging from yesterday. May you kindly share your number so this never happens again 😂🙈🙈”

It is unclear who leaked the Instagram DMs or how the conversation between Leeroy and Lerato progressed.

See the screenshots below:

SA reacts to Leeroy Sidambe's leaked messages

In the comments, some criticised Leeroy Sidambe for a lack of self-control, while others blasted Lerato for her nonchalant responses.

Here are some of the comments:

@SthembiD remarked:

“People who do this annoy me...Why not just ignore the DM? Mxm”

@eyeconicbeau asked:

“Isn't he too old for her?”

@TheGyal_ asked:

“And why did she post the DMs?”

@majabulastrong advised:

“Wow, this is messy. 😬 Public figures really need to be careful; the internet doesn’t forget, and screenshots move fast. At the end of the day, if you go sliding into DMs, you must be ready for whatever comes with it. This whole situation is just awkward for everyone involved.”

@Hleniwe1 asked:

“Isn’t his daughter almost the same age as this girl?”

@easterndawg_ questioned:

“The game is not gaming here, how old is the broer?”

Mzansi reacted to Leeroy Sidambe's Instagram messages with a 20-year-old woman. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X, leeroy_mab/Instagram

Source: UGC

What you should know about Leeroy Sidambe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote a detailed profile on Leeroy Sidambe.

According to the profile, Sidambe has children with his ex-wife, Mary Jane, and also sired a son with another woman in February 2007.

Source: Briefly News