Bonang Matheba had followers buzzing after a picture of her, and David Beckham on set floated around the internet

Bonang Matheba said that she's part of Zero Malaria's global campaign alongside celebrities such as David Beckham, Yemi Alade and Meji Alabi

Fans of Bonang Matheba were happy and proud to see the socialite spread her philanthropic wings with a global campaign

Bonang Matheba is no one-trick pony, from one of the most skilled presenters to a successful businesswoman. The socialite is also an influential philanthropist.

Bonang Matheba joined world celebrities such as David Beckham in Zero Malaria's global malaria campaign. Image: Getty Images/ Jeff Kravitz

Bonang's influence knows no bounds as she is now part of the Zero Malaria's Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign with other international philanthropists.

Bonang Matheba is part of the global Zero Malaria's campaign

TimesLIVE reports Bonang will be involved in the Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign alongside UK football legend David Beckham, Grammy Ward-Winning Meji Alabi and Nigerian afro-pop singer Yemi Alade. The campaign also includes world-famous athletes such as multiple Olympic gold medalist Kenyan Faith Kipyegon.

The campaign organised by Zero Malaria is aimed at eliminating malaria cases throughout the world. The campaign can only be successful if the celebrities' influence can pressure world leaders.

Zero Malaria enlisted powerful voices in entertainment worldwide, which included Bonang Matheba representing South Africa.

Bonang expressed that she is honoured to be a part of the campaign on her Twitter.

Bonang's supporters are happy she is representing South Africa in Zero Malaria's campaign

Fans were proud of her for representing South Africa and thought that she did a fantastic job on the campaign.

@MsKabzela commented:

"Bonang keeps flying the Mzansi flag high. It's an honour and a responsibility too. Keep winning Queen B #ZeroMalaria."

@SabeloMqadi3 added:

"What a great initiative! What a way to use your platform…. Because of you, now I know about this campaign!"

@ItisSamhere commented:

"Congrats Bonang. Let your light shine...for the world."

Fans also reacted to Bonang's performance in the campaign complimenting her iconic voice.

@vuyisani_rabela

"Your voice everytime gives me goosebumps. You really have a beautiful voice ma'am."

@raymondmccay_ commented:

"The power in @Bonang's voice though...Unmatched."

