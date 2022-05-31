Legendary actor Patrick Shai may no longer be with us, but his impact is still felt, especially by his family and those who were close to him

The Zone 14 star's son Sechaba Shai recently opened up about how he battled drug abuse and stayed on the streets for 17 years

Sechaba attributed his sobriety to his late father and said he has managed to stay away from drugs despite dealing with the loss of his father

Patrick Shai's son Sechaba Shai has opened up about his legendary father's death four months after his untimely demise. The former Generations star was reportedly found dead at his home in Soweto in January.

Sechaba Shai, son of the late actor Patrick Shai has shared his inspirational story on drug abuse. Image: @schizomshai

Sechaba Shai shared his inspirational story in a recent interview saying although his father's death hit him hard, he was not tempted to get back on drugs because he wants to make him proud. he said:

“I was too shocked to even think about drugs. My dad was a huge support and he helped me to quit. I would be tainting his memory if I ever went back when he believed in me. I just thought his death was some nightmare or joke where he would get up or I would wake up.”

According to The South African, Shai who battled drug abuse for 17 years and even went as far as staying on the streets said he has realised that he lost years of his life that he will never get back and is now stiving to live a purposeful life.

The 37-year-old father of three is currently working on an autobiography aimed at helping those who are currently battling drug abuse, Drum Magazine reports.

