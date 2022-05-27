Jamie Bartlett's son has shared a touching tribute following the untimely passing of his dad and Mzansi's most talented actor

Hector Bartlett shared that his old man was not only passionate on-screen but was also a people's person in real life

He shared that the actor, who played David Genaro in Rhythm City, was the fire that inspired him and also ignited most of the lives of people around him

Jamie Bartlett's son Hector Bartlett has finally opened up about the passing of his father. The actor died in his sleep earlier this week.

Jamie Bartlett’s son Hector Bartlett paid a moving tribute to his late dad. Image: @realjamiebartlett

In his moving tribute, Hector described his old man as a passionate man, not just on screen, but off-screen as well. He was speaking to eNCA anchor, Dan Moyane.

Jamie Bartlett, popularly known as David Genaro - a role he played on Rhythm City, succumbed to cardiac arrest while taking a nap at his girlfriend's home.

Hector expressed that his dad was "the fire that inspired me". He loved his dad's performances on TV, stage and "through every single life that he touched".

IOL reports that Hector went on to share that Jamie did not only ignite his life but lighted up most of the people's world. He shared that his father had an unbelievable ability to speak to everyone "and make everyone feel seen as though they know him.

"I think that's naturally the reason we've seen such a success for him on screen."

