Moshe Ndiki took some time off his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his godson during his sports day at school

The Gomora actor, who is openly gay, shared that he had to fulfill his godfather duties before he went to film some of his scenes

Social media users took to his comment section to react to the adorable pics and encouraged the star to continue doing the good work

Moshe Ndiki is a great godfather. The media personality took time off his busy schedule to spend some time with his godson.

Moshe Ndiki spent some time with his godson. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The Gomora star, who is openly gay, took to his timeline to share adorable snaps of himself doing his godfather duties. He gave his little man some daddy love during the sports day at his school.

The actor took to Instagram to share that he decided to show love to his son before he went on to film some of his TV shows. According to ZAlebs, he captioned his post:

"Yesterday before my shoot God Daddy duties were fulfilled , I love and enjoy being your papa. How you’re growing right in front of my eyes will never not fill my eyes with a tear. I love you ?? and I’m super proud of you yesterday at your sports day."

A few of the star's followers took to his timeline to encourage him to continue showering his little man with love.

zandilendarana wrote:

"Keep the good work, vah."

