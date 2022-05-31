Connie Ferguson and the cast and crew of the award-winning movie Kings of Joburg have started shooting season 2 despite Shona Ferguson's death

Shona Ferguson, who played Simon Masire, one of the lead characters in the Netflix series, passed away in July last year

Connie Ferguson headed to her Instagram page to tell lovers of the show that they have started shooting the second season of the show

Popular South African actress and producer Connie Ferguson recently shared some good news with her fans and followers.

Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to reveal that they have returned to the set of 'Kings of Joburg' without Shona Ferguson.

Source: Instagram

The Queen star headed to social media to share that they had started shooting Kings of Joburg season 2 despite her husband Shona Ferguson's death. Ferguson played the role of Simon Masire in the award-winning series

According to TimesLIVE, the star shared that the shooting of the second season commenced on Monday, 31 May.

In a heartfelt post, Connie said her late husband would definitely be proud of how the team is working hard to keep his legacy alive. She wrote:

"Dear Sho. My angel, thank you for everything! Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You'd be very proud of the team! I certainly am! Long live my king, long live!"

Connie's daughter Lesedi also posted a clip from the set and noted that they were doing it for Shona Ferguson. She captioned the video:

"For You Fa."

