Trevor Noah and some of his South African mates are having the best time attending the French Open tennis match in Paris

The US-based South African comedian headed to his Instagram page to share that he attended the high-end sports event alongside his buddies Xolisa Dyeshana, Khaya Dlanga and Ze Nxumalo

Trevor even reminisced on the days of their humble beginnings and how the tables have now turned for all of them

Trevor Noah and his friends are living their best lives. The star recently took to social media to share that he attended the French Open tennis match in Paris, France accompanied by his long time friends.

The Daily Show host posted pictures alongside his buddies and reflected on how they used to struggle together and now they are attending fancy sports events overseas.

The award-winning comedian shared how they all used to watch tennis matches on TV without a clue that they would all be able to afford to fly to France one day. He wrote:

"Four South Africans walk into a French open…What a wonderful journey it’s been and continues to be. When we met 14 years ago, one of us had no car, half of us had never left the country and we all used to watch tennis on TV. Now we’re at the French open, watching tennis live and discussing how to get our friend a car . Memories are nothing without the people you share them with."

Tennis was not the only adventure the Mzansi gents got to experience in the city of love. The four men also had the privilege of touring the underground cellars of Dom Perignon and other vintage champagnes, TshisaLIVE reports.

