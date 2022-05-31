Dancehall artiste Shaggy was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University in the United States

The Grammy Award winner expressed his excitement about the achievement on Saturday, May 28, during the graduation ceremony

Shaggy was conferred with the honorary doctorate in recognition of his immeasurable contribution to American pop culture

Dancehall star Shaggy has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University, US.

Dancehall artiste Shaggy was conferred with an honorary doctorate from Brown University. Photo: The Source.

The award-winning artiste was also put on a mini Reggae/Dancehall show to huge cheers from excited students and academic staff, during the institution’s Undergraduate Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony.

The Boombastic singer was one of nine persons who received honorary doctorates from Brown, which is one of the leading Ivy League research universities in the United States.

Shaggy met with resounding cheers from students as he approached the podium for his degree and citation which read in part:

“Your style, your voice and your influence on Reggae and the genre’s growth in American pop culture cannot be overstated. You are recognised world over for your success as a musician, your leadership and philanthropy”

In his address, Shaggy outlined the Reggae icons who inspired him, among them Yellowman and Bob Marley.

“You see, I realised early on, that nothing showcases culture like stars and nothing shifts culture like superstars. Because the odds were against me as a Caribbean artiste doing Dancehall and Reggae music, I had to become not just a star, but a superstar; a star with superhero-like talent, personality, charisma, work ethic and presence,” he said.

