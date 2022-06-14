Ntando Duma has the most wholesome relationship with her four-year-old daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, who herself already has a big following on social media

The Mzansi actress and television personality regularly posts cute snaps and vids of the two of them online, with netizens often admiring the way Ntando raises her little girl

In addition to cute bonding moments and adorable mommy-daughter matching outfits, the 26-year-old star has also made education and learning a huge part of her little one’s life

There are many reasons Ntando Duma slays as a girl mom to her young daughter, Sbahle Mzizi. The mommy-daughter duo have the cutest relationship, and we love to see four-year-old Sbahle being nurtured by her beautiful mother.

Briefly News has compiled a list of 5 reasons Ntando is doing such a great job at mothering her adorable little girl.

Ntando Duma has a super cute bond with her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi. Image: sbahlemzizi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She celebrates her daughter

In April, young Sbahle won the 'Favourite African Kidfluencer' award from Nickelodeon, with her mother beaming with pride at her young daughter’s achievement, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a cute Instagram post, Ntando adorably said she was honoured to be the mother of an international award-winner.

“I’m so emotional. My baby WON!! I’m such a proud mother. Thank you, Nickelodeon, for the nomination and a big thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. Side Note: I’m a MOTHER of an international award-winner, please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly,” she wrote.

“A big shout out to my phenomenal sisters and my mother for helping me raise this little girl of mine into an incredible dynamite she now is, ngiyabonga,” she added.

The Mzansi star is definitely the cutest ‘hype-mom’ for Sbahle, and we love to see the two of them growing together.

Instilling a love of education and reading

The media personality often posts the sweetest videos of herself having some educational fun with her little one. The young mom also loves instilling in Sbahle a love of reading and stories.

In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April, the 26-year-old even posted a clip on Instagram where she taught Sbahle about what Covid-19 is, DRUM Magazine reported.

Raising a multi-language queen

At the age of two, Sbahle could already speak four languages, with Ntando posting the most adorable vid of the cute kiddie showing off her linguistic skills, Daily SUN reported.

The young influencer can now speak more than six languages and started learning Portuguese from her nanny.

Including her daughter in special moments

Ntando often posts beautiful snaps where she and Sbahle wear matching outfits. The former The Queen star is not afraid of instilling a sense of confidence in her daughter or sharing the limelight with the little one.

On her 26th birthday bash last year, the gorgeous woman and her daughter wore stunning matching green dresses, with Sbahle even rocking a little crown, TrueLove wrote.

Fiercely defending Sbahle

The Dance Yo Dumo host isn’t afraid to call people out when they make nasty comments about her daughter, online or in person.

Ntando has even posted about confronting a gent in person who made snide remarks about Sbahle on Twitter, The Citizen reported.

“Most of you hide behind the keypad and can hardly say all the BS you say on Twitter and think we’ll never find you,” she posted.

She is one fierce mom, and you should definitely think twice before passing negative remarks about her little one – on any platform.

Ayanda Thabete, Natasha Thahane & Tamia Mpisane Welcome Their Bundles of Joy, SA’s Hottest Celebrity Moms

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on fabulous Mzansi celebrity moms setting new ‘hot mama’ standards.

Mzansi's most fabulous celeb moms have come out in their numbers this year. It seems two years under lockdown definitely led to some serious time for romance and naturally, a wave of newborn celeb babies.

From social media influencer Ayanda Thabete to actress Natasha Thahane and former reality star Blue Mbombo, these hot mamas are definitely motherhood goals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News