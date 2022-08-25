Makhadzi has been making waves on both local and international stages with her energetic performances that have captivated a large number of people

Due to her private nature, the talented singer doesn't post many details about her life on social media

However, in 2021, while launching her sneakers brand, she formally introduced her lovely mother to her devoted fan

Makhadzi is currently Mzansi's treasure following her big break in the South African music industry. Netizens are alwaysgushing about how far she has come, but no one is more proud than her mother.

Makhadzi shares a special bond with her mom who has been supporting her dream of being a global star. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

While the Ghanama hitmaker keeps most personal details about her life private, she formally introduced her mother in 2021 to her fans. This was at the time of the launch of her sneaker brand, Kokovha. Makhadzi's mother was present at the launch to show her unwavering support for her famous daughter.

Makhadzi and her mom's unbreakable bond

Makhadzi is the oldest child at home, and like any firstborn, she has seen her mother go through difficult times. After her mother and father separated, she spent almost her entire life with her mother and two younger siblings.

According to ZAlebs, during the covid lockdown, Makhadzi began building a luxurious house for her mother in her hometown of Limpopo. She finished the lush house in 2021. Makhadzi also built a house for her dad, further reports ZAlebs. She didn't want to pick a side.

