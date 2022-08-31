Gogo Maweni, a rising reality television star, underwent nose reconstruction surgery and is currently recovering

This comes after the famous sangoma was reportedly suffering from painful sinusitis for nearly a decade

South African have flocked to her Instagram post, which she shared before undergoing the excruciating surgery

Gogo Maweni is happy she finally got nose surgery after suffering severe sinusitis. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni is currently recovering from nose reconstruction surgery.

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star underwent surgery due to severe sinusitis. The pain she experienced, which included common symptoms such as headaches, facial pain, a runny nose, and nasal congestion, lasted nearly ten years, further reports TshisaLIVE.

"I went for the operation because I was suffering from very severe sinusitis and there was a bone reconstruction that needed to happen in terms of my breathing."

Knowing that Mzansi netizens would be critical of her surgery, the famous sangoma clarified that it was more for health than beauty.

Gogo Maweni posted on Instagram before the painful procedure that her husband, Sabelo Magube, was a huge support. Gogo Maweni shared the following photo on Instagram celebrating her birthday with Sabelo:

Gogo Maweni's fans wish her speedy recovery and a happy birthday

@_miss_zahmakhanya said:

" my people. I hope everything went well love"

@teeteeratshana3 wrote:

"DR. Maweni May many blessings be upon you today as you celebrate another glorious year of life. Happy birthday, and may God continue to watch over you so gracefully."

@siyanda_solani1 shared:

"My Favourite GOGO ❤️❤️❤️❤️wishing a happy birthday and a very Successful Surgery ❤️❤️❤️❤️Thokoza "

@ancestor_within posted:

"Happy Birthday Gogo wethu. Be blessed eternally❤️"

@tumiphenyo replied:

"Happiest birthday sweetheart "

@queen_lolly_sgananda added:

"In the end"

Source: Briefly News