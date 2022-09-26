South African musician Lira has taken to her social media account to share an update with supportive fans

This is after six months of battling a severe stroke that heavily impacted her speech and definitely her singing

South African netizens are flocking to Lira's comments section to react to the post that shows the star is healing slowly but surely

Lira says she is grateful to be alive after suffering from a stroke that damaged her speech and writing. Image: Herman Verwey

Source: Getty Images

Lira has been sharing life and health updates since suffering a severe stroke. Lira once again detailed her timeline journey in a social media post that drew a large crowd of supportive fans.

On Instagram, the Feel Good singer expressed her disbelief that it has been six months since she began her difficult road to recovery. She admitted that it will take time for her to return to her former self, but she is grateful to have recovered from her initial condition.

"Just to be alive each day is a blessing. To be among friends and loved ones is a precious gift. Many of you have been rooting for me and your support has meant the world to me!"

Lira shared the following post on Instagram:

South Africans show support to Lira

@aubreymojiwa said:

"I'm happy for you ausi waka, we will keep on praying until you recover fully in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ "

@asase_prints shared:

"Love you Queen. We are keeping the Prayers up for you Lira. Keep fighting our African Empress❤️❤️❤️"

@zodwahmihmi wrote:

"❤️❤️ There is nothing too hard for God, you are in good hands.. Praise unto him for your recovery "

@noncebas76 replied:

"Because we love you, Lira. I'm glad and happy you are recovering so well ❤️"

@msodlamini commented:

"I wish I could have a way to support you, my friend. Keep going. I know you shall regain your full strength. God bless you. See you on the streets soon❤️"

@amandla_dougan also said:

"❤️ You are incredible! Thank you for sharing and being vulnerable with us."

@thulimagubane also shared:

"What remarkable progress you have made... God is good ... you should write a book about this experience"

@sine_khumalo also wrote:

"You're so strong. ❤️ I Wish you even more progress in your recovery. Love you and I'm still your biggest fan, always! ❤️"

@ntombipeggy added:

"❤️ Thank you for the lessons shared "

