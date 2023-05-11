Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has shared new photos of herself after shaving her head

Nyong'o has been open about her hair journey, discussing the challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood and embracing her natural beauty

Fans have praised Nyong'o's courage and confidence in going bald as she continues to inspire people to love themselves and their natural beauty

Lupita Nyong'o recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a photo of her new look.

The Kenyan Hollywood star revealed she had chopped off her hair and debuted a bald look in a striking selfie on Instagram.

The photo saw the Wakanda movie star rocking a bald look with minimal makeup.

Sharing the photo, Nyong'o wrote in the caption:

"Happy without hair!"

A few weeks before the bald look debut, Nyong'o shared a reel in which she revealed she had cut off her Sisterslocs. The video saw her sporting a lowcut at the end.

However, it appears the actress has decided to take off everything to start afresh.

Social media users react as Lupita Nyong'o goes bald

@misshaneefa:

"A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life."

@fiersdetregeek:

"Wakanda forever."

@themamamiax:

"You just gave me more confidence to accept and embrace my current situation."

@iamjinial:

"More like freedom."

@jaimahogany:

"Stunning! Face Card never declines!!"

@officialmakeda:

"You look so Gorgeous."

@lili.canada':

"Stunning no matter what."

