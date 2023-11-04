Youtuber Ghost Hulbi and TikTokker Seemah are topping Twitter trending list because of their love lives

The creators had a hectic breakup that ended in Ghost Hlubi and Seemah exposing each other all over social media

Ghost Hulbi seemingly moved on, but social media posts show that he and Seemah are back together

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ghost Hulbi and Seemah made headlines due to their relationship. The lo birds became the talk of the town when Ghost Hlubi gifted Seemah a Mercedes-Benz.

Ghost Hulbi and Seemah got back together after they had a public breakup, and his ex is distraught. Image: @ghost.hlubi / @s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

Ghost Hulbi and Seemah had a public fallout after their breakup. Seemah revealed that the Mercedes car gift was a lie to get views.

Ghost Hlubi's ex cries for him

TikTokkers Ghost and Semaah are causing a buzz on Twitter. They were exes, but got back together on 3 November 2023. A video shared by Twitter user BarryRoux depicted a girl who used to date Ghost crying as he returned to Seemah.

SA discusses Ghost Hlubi and Seemah

Many people were intrigued by the possibility of Ghost Hlubi and Seemah rekindling their romance. Their messy breakup was a topic of discussion as people speculated about their reconciliation.

@Kearabile_ said:

"I feel like it's all for content. You'll never know with these two."

@Thato_Pru commented:

"Is it a prank?"

@Sthamber added:

"People go through a lot. Relationships can be very complicated."

@nkulipp wrote:

"I really feel sorry for this poor girl, worst part is she got dumped by someone called Ghost."

@KgaugeloKubyana joked:

"Crying is okay. Mara for Ghost? My sister have standards hle."

TikTokker tries to hide BF

In a separate story, Jessica Mashaba tried to keep her boyfriend's identity under wraps. Her attempt to conceal her partner's identity was thwarted when they were spotted by a fan in a supermarket, who filmed them.

Hubby and wife sing love song to each other, SA touched

Briefly News previously reported that a husband and his wife performed together, and people couldn't get enough of it. The cute pair had a duet with each other.

People were chuffed by the man and wife's romantic display. Many people showered the gorgeous couple with compliments.

A proud couple @tasingo sang together to show their love for each other and shared the video on Twitter. The content creators have a YouTube channel called SA's Greatest Family. The loving couple sang the wife's original song titled Ke Ikgethela Wena (I Choose You).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News