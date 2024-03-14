South African actor Wandile Molebatsi and his wife Jessica Jane Molebatsi's viral picture showcased their enduring love after a decade of marriage

Fans praised the couple for their stylish appearance in stunning traditional attire

Social media users celebrated their relationship, highlighting the importance of finding the right partner

South African actor Wandile Molebatsi showed fans that true love still exists when his picture with his wife Jessica Jane Molebatsi went viral on social media.

‘Scandal’ actor Wandile Molebatsi and his wife Jessica get some love from fans. Image: @wandile_molebatsi

Wandile and Jessica Molebatsi's picture gets fans talking

Wandile and Jessica Molebatsi are undoubtedly one of the country's most beautiful celebrity couples. The pair who have been married for a decade recently charted social media trends when their picture went viral.

A picture shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on their X page showed the Molebatsis looking stunning together. They both looked stylish and elegant in their traditional attires. The post's caption read:

"Scandal actor Wandile Molebatsi recently showed off his wife, and the two have been married for more than 10 years.❤"

Fans react to Wandile and Jessica's picture

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the beautiful couple. Many hailed them for staying committed to each other for a decade.

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"Love is a beautiful thing if you find the right partner..... Not those ones who are only interested in flamboyant weddings and not the marriage itself."

@CalliePhakathi added:

"Well congrats to them, 10 years is a long time."

@MothoWaModimo7 said:

"Their dress sense oozes parenthood, I don’t care about anything else."

@Max_Rasheane commented:

"I love them and God bless them."

