The University of Venda recently hosted Makhadzi at the institution as the registration process had begun

The BET Award winner had announced earlier this year that she would be assisting students with their university registration fees

Univen hailed her as a queen with a big heart however Mzansi was more focused on her outfit

Makhadzi's kind heart did not go unnoticed as she was recently hailed publicly by a university.

University of Venda gave praise to Makhadzi following her generosity towards students. Image: Oupa Bopape

A university praises Makhadzi

As students prepare for the start of the academic year, The University Of Venda (Univen) gave Makhadzi flowers recently for assisting 20 students with registration fees.

On X (Twitter), the page gave Makhadzi a shoutout for her efforts to give back to the community.

"Words cannot express the gratitude that the University of Venda feels towards Queen Makhadzi for her generous act of kindness towards our students, particularly in assisting with their registration fees.

"Her heart of gold and commitment to giving back to the community is an inspiration to us all. With every act of kindness, Makhadzi is weaving a tapestry of hope, compassion, and impactful change. Thank you, Makhadzi, for being a shining example of generosity and kindness. We salute you."

Check out the X photos below:

Makhadzi helps 20 students

At the start of the registration season, initiated a student registration assistance programme where she will help 20 students.

Overwhelmed by the responses from students and the applications she received, Makhadzi spoke about the importance of education and prioritising it.

"Wow!" she exclaimed. "We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to this initiative. The number of students in need has shown us just how important it is to support education," she stated.

The University of Venda has praised Makhadzi for assisting students with registration fees. Image: Oupa Bopape

SA reacts to Makhadzi's outfit

This is what some people had to say about Makhadzi's choice of outfit.

@BkiThebe was unpleased:

"A Venda woman at a Venda University wearing I don’t know what."

@Karabo_tjale corrected:

"I am guessing her outfit is a promo for her upcoming single called “Ma Arab”.

@Skw_rmz criticised:

"I don’t get the dress code."

Makhadzi speaks broken English

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi once again broke English as she confused mourning and morning.

The hitmaker was addressing her crush and asked her crush not to call her in the mourning instead of saying morning.

