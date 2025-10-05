Shamiso Mosaka appeared in a TikTok video while at Rocking the Daisies after the Thabethe sisters roasted her

The media personality left fans thinking that she was throwing some shade of her own after referencing lyrics from Cardi B's ErrTime

Shamiso Mosaka's fans were in stitches over the witty response that she gave in a clip shared on TikTok

Shamiso Mosaka was in the headlines following speculations that she was dating DJ Speedsta. The presenter was then subjected to shady posts from Ayanda Thabethe on behalf of her sister, who has a child with DJ Speedsta.

Shamiso Mosaka quoted Cardi B lyrics and fans were convinced she was responding to Ayanda and Lungile Thabethe. Image: @shamiso_ / @ayandathabethe_ / @lungilethabethe

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, Shamiso Mosaka caught people's attention as viewers felt she may have responded to the Thabethe sisters. Shamiso Mosaka's supporters rallied behind her following what sounded like a witty comeback.

In a video posted by @juicyjay_siya, Shamiso was talking to the TikTokker who wanted her to finish a Cardi B lyric. Instead, Shamiso replied with a different lyric where she said:

"If I took your [man] ,I don't want to hear no crying, because I ain't say [anything] when [women] were out here [sleeping] with mine."

She added that Cardi also said if you are not one of my home girls, you are just a homegirl in the way. She added:

"I love that line because, vele, get with the team or get lost."

Shamiso's interview comes after several posts Ayanda Thabethe made while standing up for her sister, Lungile. In a comment, Ayanda said that Shamiso could never compete with her sister, Lungile, who dated DJ Speedsta before Shamiso. Lungile and Speedsta were in a serious relationship as they had a child together and renovated a home as a team.

DJ Speedsta and Lungile Thabethe have a baby together. Image: @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Shamiso Mosaka's supposed comeback amuses fans

People thought Shamiso was hilarious for quoting Cardi B. Fans wrote that they were convinced Shamiso was directing her comment to the Thabethe sisters. Watch the video of Shamiso below:

Ntombrish warned Shamiso:

"Siyamthanda, you're messy😭,bazakuhlafuna kula app kaElon ."

Masego Rantho was entertained:

"Shamisoooo my favourite villain 😂😍🔥"

IG: refilwe_tsh remembered:

"Shamiso once posted 'I’m not Twitter fingers I’m real life.'"

Nokwanda joked about DJ Speedsta:

"Not all of this for a guy they share a bag with 😩"

Nelly You’re Finessin’🇿🇦 was fully behind Shamiso:

"Yes wena Shamiso! 😭 They must stop crying for a man yohh."

Chichi ACE🇿🇦 applauded Shamiso:

"She is the drama sana😅😂 haibo 😳"

que.s was amused:

"Shamiso😭I don’t think this is the right time for ..?"

SA reacts to Shamiso Mosaka's pic after BBL surgery

Briefly News previously reported that YFM radio personality Shamiso Mosaka got the attention of social media users this week when she shared a bikini photo of herself following her BBL surgery in Turkey.

The reality TV star previously made headlines when she documented her BBL journey and shared photos and videos of her new body on her social media account.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a bikini photo of Shamiso Mosaka on his X account on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Source: Briefly News