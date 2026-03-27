Verushka Singh steps down as Mrs South Africa 2026 just months after winning the crown in November 2025

The Mrs South Africa Organisation confirmed her resignation on 26 March 2026, citing why she had decided to step down

Following Verushka Singh's resignation, the Mrs South Africa Organisation shared who would succeed her

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Verushka Singh stepped aside as Mrs South Africa 2026, 4 months after winning. Image: verushka_c

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected development, Mrs South Africa 2026 has stepped down months after winning the crown.

Verushka Singh was crowned Mrs South Africa during a ceremony held on 15 November 2025 at Emperors Palace, becoming the first Indian South African woman to win the title. Carika Bebb was crowned 1st princess, while Talitha Oosthuizen, an advocate against human trafficking, was crowned the 2nd princess.

Why Verushka Singh resigned as Mrs South Africa 2026

In a statement released on Thursday, 26 March 2026, on its official Instagram account, the Mrs South Africa Organisation confirmed that Verushka Singh had decided to step down due to personal reasons.

“Verushka has chosen to step down in order to focus on important personal priorities at this time and to prioritise her family. The organisation respects her decision and acknowledges the responsibility it takes to make choices that honour one’s wellbeing and personal journey,” part of the statement reads.

In her parting words, the chemical engineer expressed gratitude.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on this platform and for the incredible women I’ve had the privilege of standing alongside,” Singh said.

She emphasised that the choice to resign as Mrs South Africa was personal and made with her family in mind.

“This decision is entirely my own, made with my family’s needs at heart, and I step away with nothing but appreciation for Mrs South Africa and what it stands for,” Singh added.

Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Jacobs said they support Verushka Singh’s decision.

Following Verushka Singh’s resignation, 1st princess Carika Bebb will take over as Mrs South Africa with immediate effect.

After assuming her new role as Mrs South Africa 2026, Carika Bebb shared her excitement.

Read the full statement by clicking here.

SA reacts after Verushka Singh resigns as Mrs South Africa 2026

In the comments, Verushka Singh expressed gratitude and hinted that she had resigned because of another commitment.

“@mrs_south_africa Thank you so much for the support. I made this decision from a place of strength, clarity, and deep alignment with what matters most to me. I am not stepping away; I am stepping into a new season with intention, purpose, and pride. Grateful for the journey, proud of my choice, and excited for what lies ahead! ❤️🙌” Singh’s comment reads.

Some congratulated Carika Bebb and wished Singh the best in her new role.

vourne04 applauded:

“Congratulations @carikabebb 👑What is meant for you will always find its way to you in God’s perfect timing. May this new chapter be filled with purpose, grace, and impact. You carry this beautifully.”

_joanijacobs expressed:

“@verushka_c Thank you for the grace, strength and dignity with which you have served this platform. You will always remain part of the Mrs South Africa sisterhood. 🤍 @carikabebb We are incredibly excited for you as you step into this role. We stand firmly behind you and wish you a beautiful and impactful year of reign. 👑”

Peeps reacted to Verushka Singh stepping down as Mrs South Africa 2026. Image: verushka_c

Source: Instagram

Reigning Miss and Mr Deaf South Africa get hero's welcome

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the reigning Miss and Mr Deaf South Africa returned home to a warm, heartfelt hero's welcome at the airport from family, friends, supporters, and the Deaf community.

Faeem Karodia, Mr Deaf South Africa, earned multiple accolades, including 2nd place in Best Fashion Model, 2nd in Best Swimwear, and Mr Congeniality.

Source: Briefly News