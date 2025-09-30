Mrs SA 2025 finalist Talitha Oosthuizen recently revealed that she is standing against human trafficking

Oosthuizen shared that her purpose is to raise awareness and rally the nation to act against human trafficking

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the Mrs SA finalist stated that it was time the nation stood together to fight this fastest-growing crime

Talitha Oosthuizen fights against human trafficking.

Source: Instagram

Mrs SA 2025 finalist Talitha Oosthuizen is hellbent on making a difference in Mzansi as she joins the fight against human trafficking in the country.

Despite the pageant organisation dropping a bombshell about one of the finalists pulling out of the competition a week before the grand finale, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, Briefly News was made known that Oosthuizen has made it known that she was also on a mission to fight this fast-growing crime- human trafficking during its awareness week that kicked off on 30 September and is set to end on 7 October 2025.

In a statement shared with the publication, Talitha emphasised how important it was for netizens to stand together as they face this crime head-on.

She said:

People are trafficked for reasons such as forced marriage, forced labour, sexual exploitation, and p0rnography. This hidden crime often occurs through kidnapping, abduction, or threats of harm. Every statistic represents a stolen life, a broken family, and a community scarred by exploitation. It is time for us to unite and actively combat human trafficking."

Founder of Shattering Shackles shares how many people were trafficked in SA

Talitha, who has joined forces with a non-profit organisation that has a mission to combat trafficking in persons, also had the founder of the organisation, Susan Saila, share the stats of how many people had fallen victim to this crime in 2023.

"According to the Human Sciences Research Council, a possible 250 000 people have fallen victim to human trafficking in South Africa. These include foreigners brought into the country and citizens trafficked within its borders.

"South Africa is a destination, transit, and source country. Many more people are trafficked through and from South Africa each year, most of whom are women and children. Addressing this crisis requires urgent action and continued vigilance from everyone in society," Saila said.

In order to protect more lives, Oosthuizen is urging South Africans to contribute to the fundraising efforts of Shattering Shackles. This will allow the organisation to reach a wider audience and, more importantly, hire psychologists, investigators, and other professionals.

Talitha Oosthuizen shared her mission for fighting human trafficking.

Source: Instagram

