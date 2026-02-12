In Pictures: Reigning Miss And Mr Deaf South Africa Get Hero's Welcome in Mzansi
- Reigning Miss and Mr Deaf South Africa returned home to a warm, heartfelt hero's welcome at the airport from family, friends, supporters, and the Deaf community
- Faeem Karodia, Mr Deaf South Africa, earned multiple accolades, including 2nd place in Best Fashion Model, 2nd in Best Swimwear, and Mr Congeniality
- The emotional arrival showed South Africa's pride as the pair flew the national flag high with confidence and excellence during an unforgettable international journey
The reigning titleholders of Mr and Miss Deaf South Africa stepped off the plane to an outpouring of love and excitement at the airport in pictures posted earlier in February 2026.
Supporters gathered with signs, South African flags, and big smiles, creating a vibrant atmosphere of national pride. The welcome reflected deep community spirit, with people coming together to honour the duo's hard work and achievements abroad.
Photos and clips shared by the Miss, Mr & Mrs Deaf South Africa pageant page showed hugs, applause, and joyful reunions, turning a routine arrival into a memorable homecoming event.
See the pictures below
Mzansi celebrates with the shining stars
The comments section was a celebration fest, with many Facebook users taking their time to show love to the successful duo.
One user, Megan Carmil Holmes, said:
"You're both shining stars who made the nation proud!"
Another user, Nicolene du Plessis, commented:
"Big congratulations to both of you. Hard work paid off."
Inshaa Matthews wrote:
"You're the best. I'm so proud of my son. Congrats, Mr deaf international 2026."
A Facebooker by the name Jared Drake wrote:
"Yay! Congratulations to both of you. Well done!"
Melinda Botha added:
"Dream big, achieve big! Congratulations."
Petunia Skhosana praised the duo, saying:
"Great talent!"
The Facebook page for Miss & Mister Deaf International commented:
"We are proud of them, too."
Faeem Karodia shines with a string of international awards
Mr Deaf South Africa, Faeem Karodia, stood out at the Mr & Miss Deaf International 2026 with a remarkable haul of recognitions.
He secured runner-up positions in Best Fashion Model and Best Swimwear categories, while also claiming Mr Congeniality, Best Photogenic, and Best Talent honours.
These wins demonstrated his versatility, charisma, and dedication throughout the competition. Representing South Africa with poise and pride, Faeem's success inspired many back home, proving that Deaf individuals can excel on the world stage and break barriers through talent and determination.
Journey inspires pride in Deaf excellence
The pageant organisers, who shared the news on Facebook, expressed immense pride in how both representatives carried themselves abroad, mentioning the unforgettable experience of competing at such a high level.
They emphasised the excellence, confidence, and national pride the pair brought to every moment of the international event.
Source: Briefly News
