Gail Mabalane says the sudden end of Pimville left cast and crew devastated and facing uncertainty after losing a major source of income.

The removal of the show has raised serious questions about unresolved behind-the-scenes contractual and payment disputes.

The situation has intensified calls for stronger job security and better protections for creatives in the television industry.

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Gail Mabalane opens up about 'Pimville's' sudden end. Image: Gail Mabalane

Source: Instagram

Award winning actress Gail Mabalane has shared her deep disappointment following the sudden removal of SABC2’s telenovela Pimville, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the local television industry. The star says she is heartbroken over the development, which has affected not only the cast but also the wider production team who helped bring the Soweto-based drama to life. The show was taken off air amid ongoing production and contractual challenges.

Cast and crew left devastated

Mabalane, who played detective Pheello Mohapi on Pimville took to Instagram to reflect on the show's abrupt end, Mabalane said she had been thinking about Pimville and the people behind it, noting that many cast and crew members are now navigating life after losing a steady source of income.

She described how shocking it is that one day people are working on a television production, and the next it is suddenly gone from screens and social media updates. She added that the story was meaningful and deserved to continue airing, while also expressing disappointment on behalf of viewers. She concluded that, as creatives, the industry deserves better treatment and stability.

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Production disputes raise serious industry concerns

According to TimesLIVE, Bakwena Productions claimed it had formally notified the SABC of several alleged contractual breaches, including delayed approvals, governance inconsistencies, funding shortfalls and outstanding payments. The production company also alleged that its approved budget was reduced by about 38% without due process, despite continuing to deliver episodes under increasingly difficult financial conditions. However, the SABC has maintained that it was up to date with payments and that Bakwena Productions had breached its contract.

The publication also reported that Bakwena Productions co-founder and actor Kagiso Modupe previously alleged that financial problems during production left actors, crew members and suppliers unpaid, despite concerns being raised internally.

The broadcaster has since filled the 21:00 slot with repeat episodes of Amalanga Awafani, the sudden scheduling change has further fuelled public frustration.

Industry calls for stronger job security protections

The actress says 'Pimville' deserved to stay on air. Image: Gail Mabalane

Source: Instagram

The situation has reignited debate within South Africa’s entertainment sector about the need for stronger protections for cast and crew working in local productions. Mabalane’s reaction, reflects broader concerns about the instability many creatives face when shows are unexpectedly removed from broadcast. Industry voices continue to call for improved contracts and more secure production structures to prevent similar disruptions in future.

The cancellation has triggered emotional reactions across social media, with fellow industry figures and viewers sharing their disappointment.

@lerato_mvelase commented:

"Change is coming, it’s a matter of time. Our Industry will be make sense✊ we need to continue fighting together🙏"

@limi_katli expressed:

"I am so heartbroken, I've been watching Pimville, trying to catch up and 2 days ago i realized it's not on SABC plus anymore 💔. I am sorry to all the creatives"

@montshotheblack

"Really sad. A travesty."

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Gail embraces challenging detective role in Pimville

Recently, Briefly News reported that Gail Mabalane shared her excitement about joining SABC2's Pimville, where she plays Detective Phello Mohapi, a determined police officer who is committed to bringing criminals to justice while navigating the emotional and moral challenges of the job. Speaking about the role, Mabalane said she was drawn to the character's humanity, explaining that viewers would see both her strengths and flaws as she makes difficult decisions in pursuit of justice. She also described returning to a long-form telenovela as an exciting challenge after several years away from the format and said it was an honour for Pimville to build on the legacy of Muvhango, which previously occupied the coveted 9 pm SABC2 timeslot.

Source: Briefly News