The SABC recognised Dudu Khoza and Thuso Motaung for their outstanding contribution to South African broadcasting at the Ziyakhala Mo celebration.

Thuso Motaung said the honour was meaningful because he was able to witness the recognition in his lifetime.

The award celebrates the pair's lasting impact on radio and the legacy they continue to leave for future broadcasters.

Dudu Khoza and Thuso Motaung honoured by the SABC.

Source: Instagram

For many South Africans, the voices of Dudu, Lady D Khoza and Thuso Motaung have been constant companions for decades, offering comfort, guidance and entertainment through the airwaves. Their remarkable contribution to broadcasting was recently celebrated when the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) honoured the two veteran presenters during a special recognition ceremony at the Ziyakhala Mo pre-festival dinner in Sun City. The emotional evening recognised not only their longevity in the industry but also the profound influence they have had on generations of listeners.

Broadcasting icons recognised for decades of service

According to a report by The South African, the SABC honoured Lady D of Ukhozi FM and Lesedi FM's Ntate Thuso Motaung during a prestigious dinner held ahead of the Ziyakhala Mo Festival. The ceremony celebrated individuals whose work has helped shape South Africa's cultural and broadcasting landscape. The evening also recognised legendary musicians Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, while guests were treated to performances by artists including Big Zulu, Mafikizolo, Khuzani Mpungose, Khuli Chana and Young Stunna. The broadcaster praised Lady D and Motaung for using radio to inspire and uplift communities over many years, describing them as influential figures whose work has left a lasting mark on South African media.

See a snippet of the evening in the Instagram post below:

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Thuso reflects on emotional career milestone

Thuso Motaung thanked the SABC after receiving the honour.

Source: Instagram

As reported by Daily Sun, Motaung became emotional while accepting the honour, saying the recognition meant even more because he was able to experience it during his lifetime. He reflected that many people only receive praise after they have passed on, making the moment particularly special for him and something his family would always remember. The veteran broadcaster also expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported his journey throughout more than four decades on radio.

Legacy continues inspiring future radio generations

Lady D has spent more than 30 years at Ukhozi FM after leaving nursing to pursue broadcasting. She became a household name through her popular show Jabulujule, which earned her a loyal following across South Africa.

Similarly, Motaung has built an enduring legacy at Lesedi FM since joining the station in the early 1980s. His programmes have tackled social issues, strengthened communities and earned him the trust of audiences in Mzansi.

Their recognition serves as more than a celebration of two successful careers. It acknowledges the vital role radio continues to play in bringing people together, preserving languages and cultures, and giving communities a trusted voice.

As younger broadcasters enter the industry, the careers of Dudu Khoza and Thuso Motaung stand as a reminder that passion, consistency and service remain the foundation of broadcasting excellence.

Ntate Thuso skit leaves Mzansi laughing online

Recently Briefly News reported that a South African TikTok creator went viral after posting a skit inspired by veteran Lesedi FM presenter Ntate Thuso Motaung. The video humorously imagined how the broadcaster would react to Bafana Bafana's World Cup exit, with the creator mimicking his signature presenting style. Many social media users praised the impression, saying it perfectly captured Ntate Thuso's distinctive voice, mannerisms and storytelling style.

Source: Briefly News