Content creator Tjhabination posted a TikTok skit mocking Ntate Thuso’s bold Bafana Bafana World Cup predictions before their game against South Korea

Bafana made history by beating South Korea, putting Ntate Thuso’s prophecies firmly in the spotlight

South Africans flooded the comments, declaring Bafana would reach the final and win the World Cup

Picture of content creator Tjhabination and Ntate Thuso. Images: @tjhabination and thusoonketsang

Source: UGC

South Africa is riding high after Bafana Bafana made history by beating South Korea at the FIFA World Cup. A TikTok skit by content creator Tjhabination has the country talking about whether radio personality Ntate Thuso’s bold predictions are about to come true.

Before the group stage clash, Ntate Thuso made a daring call on air. He said Bafana would reach the World Cup final if they beat South Korea in their last group game. Bafana delivered, and now all eyes are on whether his confidence was prophecy.

Tjhabination shared the now-viral skit on TikTok, poking fun at just how certain Ntate Thuso sounded before the match. The timing could not have been better for Mzansi football fans.

Mzansi goes all in on Bafana

The comment section turned into a celebration the moment Bafana’s result came in. South Africans wasted no time declaring this was their year. One person wrote they were worried only about the final against France. Another simply said they were going to win the whole thing. A third said South Africa was going to the final, full stop.

The mood online shifted from cautious excitement to full-on belief. Fans are now holding Ntate Thuso to every word he said before that final group game.

South Africa has not experienced World Cup football fever like this in years. The question now is whether Bafana can keep delivering on the biggest stage in football. If they do, Ntate Thuso might just become the most celebrated predictor in Mzansi history.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News