DJ Speedsta explained why he chose not to comment on South Africa's anti-illegal immigration protests and calls for undocumented foreigners to leave the country

During the same podcast, DJ Speedsta also commented on the allegations against Uncle Vinny

March and March founder and leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted on her social media pages and called for a march on Thursday, 9 July

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DJ Speedsta defended celebrities who stay silent on political issues. Image: speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster and music producer DJ Speedsta has explained why he chose not to comment on the recent anti-illegal immigration protests and calls for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa. His remarks come just days after the national shutdown held on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

In recent weeks, several South African celebrities have faced criticism for remaining silent on illegal immigration and other political issues. Some social media users even compiled lists of celebrities they believed should be cancelled for not speaking out.

DJ Speedsta explains why he stayed silent on anti-illegal immigration protests

Speaking on an episode of Up To Speed with DJ Speedsta, which premiered on his YouTube channel on Monday, 6 July 2026, the broadcaster shared his views on the growing expectation for celebrities to comment on every trending issue.

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DJ Speedsta argued that celebrities are ordinary people who should be free to decide when and how they express their opinions. He said he prefers not to weigh in on political matters because he does not believe it is right to speak on issues he does not fully understand.

“First of all, celebrities are also human beings, and everybody’s allowed to have an opinion and preference,” he said before adding, “I personally don’t speak much on politics because I don’t know much. So, I’m the same. I’m not gonna go out there and say viva, viva this, viva… I’m not gonna speak on something I don’t know, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

DJ Speedsta comments on Uncle Vinny allegations

During the discussion, DJ Speedsta and his co-hosts also touched on the allegations involving Uncle Vinny, who has dominated headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

DJ Speedsta made it clear that he did not want to comment on the allegations because he was not present and did not know what had happened. However, he admitted that he had noticed a change in Uncle Vinny over the years, saying the humble young man he once knew was no longer the same person.

“Me, I'll be honest now I want to have it on record. I don't really want to comment or have anything to say in terms of the allegations and so forth, 'cause I was not there, and I should be honest with you, I don't wanna get involved. But in terms of Vinnie as, like you say, you know, like a little kid that I used to see, like, you know, loving Riky to what he became and to everything. I also personally experienced the whole transition of him being like this really cool, humble kid to, like, him being like somebody I don't know, you know, but I don't wanna get involved in the things that happen in this personal space. You know what I'm saying? I don't wanna comment on that,” DJ Speedsta said.

DJ Speedsta shared the reason why he didn't comment on the anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announces another national shutdown

In other news, Briefly News reported that March and March founder and leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted on her social media pages and called for a march on Thursday, 9 July.

She issued a strict ultimatum to the government, threatening to take authorities to places where illegal immigrants are employed.

Source: Briefly News