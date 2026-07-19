A 2024 interview of Moses Tembe discussing AKA has resurfaced, sparking fresh debate on social media

In the interview, Tembe said his family wanted AKA to appear in court as a witness or accused to help them find closure after Anele Tembe's death

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Tembe's remarks, with some supporting his views and others criticising them

Moses Tembe’s interview on AKA resurfaced. Image: akaworldwide/Instagram, SABC News/YouTube

Source: UGC

An old video of businessman Moses Tembe weighing in on Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has sparked reactions online amid renewed public interest in the circumstances surrounding her death.

Tembe, who was 22 years old, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. In recent days, a video allegedly showing her final moments before the fall circulated online, leading to renewed speculation and debate among social media users about what happened.

Moses Tembe’s comments about AKA resurface

A clip of an exclusive SABC News interview that aired on 14 April 2024 resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Anele Tembe’s father, Moses Tembe, told SABC News anchor Chriselda Zozi Lewis that they wanted AKA to appear in court so that they could get closure.

“Yeah, she was in the company of Kiernan, very true, but that it follows that Kiernan was going to be prosecuted and that Kiernan was guilty of anything. No one knows about that. To that point, it has always been critical for the family to have Kiernan on the on the box, whether as a witness or as an accused, for us a proper closure,” Moses Tembe said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old video of Moses Tembe

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Moses Tembe’s comments on AKA.

Here are some of the comments:

@hopingvilakazi said:

“A delinquent father of a deeply troubled daughter who was looking to cast blame on anyone but himself.”

@DDT_PM shared:

“So, he knew his daughter was suffering from depression and was suicidal and could still pin it on poor Kiernan. Wow.”

@TinyikoNtlurhi remarked:

“Kiernan did end up in a box. Hope he now has the closure that he wanted.”

@dlu94851 questioned:

“As a witness to a case against whom? Anele? Or against himself?”

@ChingMay25519 shared:

“Some people always wanna blame; it’s painful that Kieran had to be the one scapegoated for someone who died by suicide. Unfortunately, he was also killed. I still don’t understand those cuddling this man’s emotions, knowing very well that he might have been part of his demise.”

Mzansi reacted to Moses Tembe's comments about AKA. Image: akaworldwide/Instagram, SABC News/YouTube

Source: UGC

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' dating history

Meanwhile, Briefly News listed the women that AKA dated amid renewed interest in the circumstances surrounding Anele Tembe’s death.

The late rapper had several high-profile relationships with at least six women before his untimely death.

Source: Briefly News