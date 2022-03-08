Amapiano artist Focalistic took over the UK with his magical performance alongside Nigerian singer Davido a few nights ago

The Ke Star hitmaker performed in front of 20 000 people who packed the 02 Arena in London and thy sang along to some of his yanos hits featuring Davido

Mzansi musicians and Foca's fans flooded his comment section on Instagram and congratulated him for taking Amapiano music to the world

Focalistic is taking Amapiano to the world. The award-winning star took over the 02 Arena in London a few days back.

Focalistic performed at the 02 Arena in London. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

He set the stage on fire alongside his favourite collaborator and Nigerian star, Davido. Foca performed in front of 20 000 fans. Their electrifying performance was captured on video and he made sure to share it with his fans back in Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram, the Ke Star hitmaker posted clips and pics he took during the electrifying performance. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"Magical 20 000 capacity 02 Arena “ASE TRAP TSE KE PINA TSA KO KASI!” Pitori to London ka nnete."

Focalistic's stans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his super performance.

kabelongobeni said:

"Manyora a Pitori pushing Piano ko London, your growth and success never ceases to amaze mfana! Keep pushing pina tsa ko kasi!"

phemelo_siya wrote:

"Grootman o star ka nnete joe. Korre I can't wait to shake your hand bro waka, president ya strata, PTA Maradona, achuu."

Major League DJz commented:

"Piano To The World."

Anatii wrote:

"INTERNATIONAL SUPER STAR."

_baatseba.m said:

"Focalistic with the champion sound."

rb_concept_galore commented:

"Africa to the world."

madlalaplay added:

"Piano to the world all the way."

DBN Gogo and Focalistic take romantic trip to France

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DBN Gogo and Focalistic served Mzansi couple goals when they took a romantic trip to France recently. The couple, who are both Amapiano artists, shared snaps of the two of them visiting Paris' most popular tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

Focalistic performed at a sold-out show in the city and his bae was there to support him. They went took a night walk and went sight-seeing before Focalistic did his thing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, DBN Gogo shared 10 pics thy took during their romantic getaway. The popular Amapiano DJ captioned her post: "From Paris, with love."

The two stars' celeb friends and fans took to Gogo's comment section to share their views on their love.

