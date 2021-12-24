Burnt Onion productions is coming out with a brand new romantic drama-comedy starring Vuyo Ngcukana, Vuyo Dabula and Phuti Khomo

The 13-part series will follow a group of 30-somethings trying to navigate their way through life and love and bad decisions made in their 20's

The show that will premiere as early as January next year and will be screening on DSTV 1Magic and is said to be groundbreaking and edgy

A new show is coming out and Mzansi lovers of romantic dramas should be on the lookout for Entangled. The show will star some of South Ah's biggest names in acting space and will premiere in the first week of January.

Vuyo Ngcuakana, Phuthi Khomo and Vuyo Dabula will star in a drama series called 'Entangled'. Image: @vuyomse, @phutikhomo and @vuyodabula

ZAlebs reports that Entangled is a drama series that will follow Sharon (Phuti Khomo), Sizwe (Vuyo Ngcukana) and Julius's (Vuyo Dabula) very messy love triangle. Sharon is prepping to marry Sizwe, whom she believes is the love of her life until Julius, a blast from the past, comes back to shake things up between the couple.

Entangled is said to be more than just a story about troubled love, the show will follow the trials and tribulations of 30-year-olds trying to make it, with a few laughs here and there. The publication spoke to Shirley Adonisi, the Director of Local Entertainment at M-net and she said:

"Entangled is a ground-breaking and edgy show that we’re excited to share with our premium and compact plus viewers. As 1Magic, we’re proud to contribute and create content that is interesting, lively, real and shifts mindsets. It’s part of our commitment to have a variety of local productions that our audiences can relate to."

@MbusoNkabz said:

“Mommy, what are you cooking?” I’m looking forward to this."

@RenatStuurman tweeted:

"Finally!!!!!! I’m soooo excited!!! Congratulations @vuyoms, can’t wait to see what you’ve been up to…Eyes 2022 coming through with a banger!!!"

@DrDom_Coks wrote:

"I'm excited to see you in this role !!!"

