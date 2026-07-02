Polygamist actor Wonder Ndlovu has received criticism on social media for his latest character as Shwabi's son in Homecoming

Ndlovu joined the second season of Homecoming after exiting eTV's Scandal!

Homecoming fans commented on Ndlovu's latest role online on Wednesday, 1 July 2026

'Homecoming' fans comment on Wonder Ndlovu's role as Shwabi's son. Image: Joy Zelda

Source: Twitter

Scandal! actor Wonder Ndlovu recently topped social media trends after joining Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Homecoming as Shwabi's son.

Ndlovu is famously known for portraying the role of Nthuthuko on eTV's cancelled TV show Scandal!

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on 20 June 2026 that Ndlovu has joined the second season.

"Wonder Ndlovu has joined season 2 of Mzansi Wethu’s Homecoming. He officially made his first appearance in the season’s premiere episode as Shwabi’s son," said McDonald.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Homecoming fans react to Ndlovu's role

@Blaq_Ston wrote:

"Stepson wants to ch*w his stepmother."

@DitiroMakofane replied:

"I foresee "stepson making moves on stepmom" vibes, usile lo Jonas Junior."

@TshidiPruddie responded:

"I don’t trust him; it seems too good to be true."

@vinnyzackie commented:

"This boy is going to be a problem, already wanting to chow the step mum…I see Nomufundo falling for him, crazy."

@Khumalothando19 responded:

"Oh! This lil perv... I just knew the moment he walked in that he was gonna hit on MaNgcobo."

@dlaminitreasur1 reacted:

"I already hate him coz of the way he looks at MaNgcobo."

@masalacomfy15 replied:

"Seems like he has an eye for his stepmother."

@Onee501 commented:

"Looks like he wants his stepmom, Shwabi will finish him."

@busimgqibi said:

"He better not cause problems for Shwabi and Mangcobo, please, coz the way he is looking at his stepmother makes me worried."

@Dudu84hlengi wrote:

"His ancestors are sure not at rest, Kuyamkhanyela."

@BiiNgaba responded:

"I feel sorry for MaNgcobo."

@HlelO93 reacted:

"I hate him, now Mangcobo has missed her best friend's wedding."

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"He annoys me so much."

@I_am_AmmzY wrote:

"I can't believe I felt sorry for him in Scandal and Polygamist."

@NosizweNG reacted:

"I never liked Ntuthuko, now he’s worse."

@SanehKhuluse reacted:

"Very good actor, but the way he is pis**ng me off in this character, I even forget he is acting."

@Baayozebavume reacted:

"I honestly have nothing good to say about Qondokuhle and Zethu."

@SLoveportrait replied:

"Wow, not my boy from Scandal! playing a villain? This is the only channel I cannot get over here."

@TitiMorajane said:

"Shwabi lyena ke monna wa stlaela wa ntena."

@nonkululeko1402 responded:

"I hate him with all my heart."

@maglad_lebza replied:

"I have never liked this actor. I hate him. I do."

@Thando_tamela responded:

"But Mangcobo is boring, she can’t speak up for herself, and why not just divorce her husband, cos that man hates her."

'Homecoming' actor Wonder Ndlovu role as Shwabi's son gets slammed. Image: @Ta_Hlumza

Source: Twitter

Homecoming spoiler: Zethu dumps Shobane after Sifiso's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Homecoming character Dr Zethu Hlongwane surprised her family and friends when she dumped her fiancé, Dr Shobane.

This came after Shobane killed Zethu's ex-husband, Sifiso, who was against their engagement.

Viewers of the show recently commented on Zethu and Shobane's relationship, as well as on Sifiso's death.

Source: Briefly News