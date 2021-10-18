A local woman has wowed the social media space after posting a beautiful photo of her son just after getting a fresh and clean haircut

The young man’s photo was shared by, @MadamZoe and she is getting positive reactions and many people are envious

At the same time, some peeps feel the young man looks like their own kids and Briefly News brings you this powerful story

A local woman has grabbed the attention of many social media users after sharing a snap of her beautiful young boy. The woman headed online to post a photograph of her boy after having a fresh cut.

The young man has really charmed many networkers as he is seen in a snap chilling as he enjoys his weekend. The boy has also attracted Briefly News and we take a look at the encouraging comments.

“End result.”

A boy has really charmed Mzansi. Image: @MadamZoe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Lesedi_Kgashane said:

“Mfano yena etloba problem in the future aus’aka ke chipi mfano."

@keratokhule said:

“I immediately thought of Osego at his age.”

@ThaboT_Style said:

“This child chose to look exactly like you. Why!?”

@Peezarian said:

“How do you people cook these cute humans? What’s the recipe, I’d like to have me some already.”

@WifeofSankara said:

“Akamhle nanku umntu, utheni efana kangaka nomntwanam nje.”

@JKregroup said:

“The confidence the eyes can be a daddy now.”

@MadamZoe said:

“Welcome home Koti, your parents must not overcharge me ke please.”

@Amosephiri said:

“You guys have really beautiful babies yoh.”

@Fioreverblack_KZN said:

“Mnganan icopy yakho le yaz waze wacute marn.”

