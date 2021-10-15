“In Your Blood”: Man Shares Then & Now Pics of Himself, Cleans Up Nicely

A local guy is killing it on social media as he just shared snaps of himself displaying his fashion taste as a young man and now

Tshepo Mohlala says he has always been a clean person with a taste for fine style as he wears suits whenever he can

South Africans are wowed and many people are praising his fine taste, with some saying he looks like Pastor Benjamin Dube

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tshepo Mohlala has dropped cool snaps of himself well dressed as a youngster and a current picture. The guy, who says he is a bass player and music composer, is a hit on social media.

Heading to Twitter, Mohlala has wowed his social media followers and Briefly News takes a look at the encouraging comments.

Tshepo can be seen wearing a stunning suit as a young man and also struts an all-black suit with nicely-cut hair as an adult. He says he has always had that style and a clean outlook. He wrote:

“I’ve always cleaned up real good mos…”

Tshepo Mohlala is praised on social media for his snaps. Image: @Thespolefthand/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Bongiwe_Mohlala said:

“You were handsome from your young age, you are still, I still remember those years. Ezingasoze Zabuna.”

@Karabo_Makgoko said:

“Your parents were in their bag on F1 fitted nice! @TshepoTsala you can’t help but admire.”

@Nthatis6 said:

“Lol I check all the comments under this tweet, you will notice something interesting.”

@BenjaminDube said:

“Look at you boy, now a man.”

@NthabisengMake said:

“So drip has always been your thing neh?”

@NondumyZ said:

“Hai Umuhle shame Bhuti Tshepo, jealous down!!!! Bari straight and two beers!!!!!!”

@OfMzantsi said:

“It's in your blood. You cannot hijack this thing just because you starting to make some cash. It will always show, one way or the other. Those who know, know.”

@Sir_Ntuli_ said:

“Cela ungiphe leyo blazer.”

‘Work vs weekends’: Man shares cool before & after snaps, Mzansi reacts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a local man has wowed Mzansi with some inspirational before and after snaps. The builder took to Twitter, sharing a picture of himself on duty as a builder and another pic dressed to impress for a weekend with the boys.

"During the week vs. Weekends" he captioned the eye-catching post. By the pics, it's clear the young man works hard and plays just as hard.

He's definitely not afraid to get his hands a little dirty on the job and Mzansi's ladies were impressed by how well the builder cleaned up.

Source: Briefly.co.za