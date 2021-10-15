“In Your Blood”: Man Shares Then & Now Pics of Himself, Cleans Up Nicely
People

“In Your Blood”: Man Shares Then & Now Pics of Himself, Cleans Up Nicely

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • A local guy is killing it on social media as he just shared snaps of himself displaying his fashion taste as a young man and now
  • Tshepo Mohlala says he has always been a clean person with a taste for fine style as he wears suits whenever he can
  • South Africans are wowed and many people are praising his fine taste, with some saying he looks like Pastor Benjamin Dube

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tshepo Mohlala has dropped cool snaps of himself well dressed as a youngster and a current picture. The guy, who says he is a bass player and music composer, is a hit on social media.

Heading to Twitter, Mohlala has wowed his social media followers and Briefly News takes a look at the encouraging comments.

Read also

“Gold Reef City”: Massive braai sparks hilarious reactions, Mzansi not impressed

Tshepo can be seen wearing a stunning suit as a young man and also struts an all-black suit with nicely-cut hair as an adult. He says he has always had that style and a clean outlook. He wrote:

“I’ve always cleaned up real good mos…”
Man Shares, Then & Now, Pic of Himself, Cleaning, Up Nicely
Tshepo Mohlala is praised on social media for his snaps. Image: @Thespolefthand/Twitter
Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Bongiwe_Mohlala said:

“You were handsome from your young age, you are still, I still remember those years. Ezingasoze Zabuna.”

@Karabo_Makgoko said:

“Your parents were in their bag on F1 fitted nice! @TshepoTsala you can’t help but admire.”

@Nthatis6 said:

“Lol I check all the comments under this tweet, you will notice something interesting.”

@BenjaminDube said:

“Look at you boy, now a man.”

@NthabisengMake said:

“So drip has always been your thing neh?”

@NondumyZ said:

“Hai Umuhle shame Bhuti Tshepo, jealous down!!!! Bari straight and two beers!!!!!!”

Read also

“Hayi madoda”: Twitter zooms in on flashy 'Vansace' sunglasses, SA teases the poor guy

@OfMzantsi said:

“It's in your blood. You cannot hijack this thing just because you starting to make some cash. It will always show, one way or the other. Those who know, know.”

@Sir_Ntuli_ said:

“Cela ungiphe leyo blazer.”

‘Work vs weekends’: Man shares cool before & after snaps, Mzansi reacts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a local man has wowed Mzansi with some inspirational before and after snaps. The builder took to Twitter, sharing a picture of himself on duty as a builder and another pic dressed to impress for a weekend with the boys.

"During the week vs. Weekends" he captioned the eye-catching post. By the pics, it's clear the young man works hard and plays just as hard.

He's definitely not afraid to get his hands a little dirty on the job and Mzansi's ladies were impressed by how well the builder cleaned up.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel