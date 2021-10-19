Jennifer Gates got married to the man of her dreams Nayel Nassar at a lovely event over the weekend

Bill Gates went on Facebook to celebrate his daughter, saying how proud he was for what they had accomplished

Melinda also shared a lovely message, showing delight that they could safely hold the event

One of the world's richest men, Bill Gates, has celebrated his daughter Jennifer getting married.

Bill and Melinda with their daughter on her wedding day. Photo: James Keivom for NY Post.

Jennifer Gates and her Egyptian American husband Nayel Nassar tied the knot at a lovely ceremony on Saturday, October 16. The billionaire was undoubtedly proud of his daughter as he went on Facebook to share a lovely message.

Bill found it difficult to put his happiness into words, saying he was delighted to see them filled with joy. He said he was proud of what they have accomplished so far and what they will attain in the future.

"Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together," he wrote.

Melinda joins the party

Bill's ex-wife Melissa French Gates also celebrated her daughter on Instagram, saying how joyous the day was. She was pleased that they found a way to celebrate the glorious day while maintaining safety during these pandemic times.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend. So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day," she wrote.

Bill and Melinda walk their daughter down the aisle

According to People, the wedding was held at her Westchester County horse farm in New York.

Bill and Melinda were present to walk their daughter to her man as several pictures from the event went viral online.

Jennifer looked incredible in a Vera Wang custom-made dress, with a lace top, long sleeves, and a full tulle skirt, according to Daily Mail.

