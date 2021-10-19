Hebanna: Delivery, Man Gets, Lift on Bakkie, After Crashing, Into It With Bike

South Africans are once again entertained by a delivery guy who crashed his bike into a pick-up van and immediately got a lift

As the accident happened, the delivery guy couldn't control his motorbike and collided with a van, which moved on with him sitting on the back

The video is seriously funny and some are arguing that this is not an accident; Briefly News brings a few comments

A video of a motorbike delivery guy is going viral on social media channels. The man was involved in an accident and as it happened, he ended up getting a lift from the same bakkie he collided with.

It seems the motorbike had the right of way at an intersection but the driver of the pick-up van didn’t stop. The motorbike crashed into the van and instead of hitting the ground, he got lifted on the back of the van and it moved with him for some distance before coming to a halt.

South African social media users are finding the clip seriously funny and Briefly News picks up a number of hilarious comments.

Daniel Marven couldn’t stop laughing at the video and decided to share it with his followers. He wrote:

"Hahaha this accident."

Another video of a delivery guy is a hit on social media. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ThatguyintC16 said:

“So the 14klipa driver only respects 4 wheeled Cars the rest are invincible to him.”

@Mabasa_Ntshuxi said:

“This doesn't look like an accident but kidnapping.”

@OwakwaNdlovu1 said:

“The real meaning of " taken by surprise."

@Kolobe07 said:

“The most beautiful and hilarious accident I've ever seen.”

@Musa3964 said:

“It took a while for the woman crossing to realise the bike did not fall off the back, and where the rider in fact was.”

@Aphiwe_35 said:

“Why didn't the bakkie driver just drive off with that guy.”

